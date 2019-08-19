Español
​Brexit: What Romania's Ambassador to UK recommends after British Government said it planned to end EU free moment in case of no-deal leave

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 19 august 2019, 23:38 English | Regional Europe


Foto: PublicDomainPictures.net
The UK Government has announced plans to end the application of EU rules on free movement immediately in case of a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Romania's Ambassador to London told HotNews.ro on Monday evening that this did not mean Romanian citizens working there - more than 400,000 - would be prevented from entering Britain.

The new British government position is tougher than that of the May Government, which considered a phase out of the rules during a longer period and allow EU citizens to keep staying in Britain after a no-deal Brexit, either until applying for a longer stay or for a longer stay from the very beginning.

  • On Monday, PM Boris Johnson was quoted as saying that the UK would not "become hostile to immigration" but would "control" it "democratically" after Brexit.

"Nothing has changed", Romanian Ambassador to UK Dan Mihalache told HotNews.ro on Monday evening. He explained his view on the events and what he recommended to Romanian citizens staying in the UK.

According to Mihalache, what the British government announced did not mean Romanian citizens would not be able to enter the UK any more, nor that those staying in the UK by the time of Brexit would not be able to leave or return to the UK.

He recommended Romanians in the UK who want to stay there after December 31, 2020 to apply for a new type of residence called settled status and pre-settled status.

  • "Nothing has changed. British authorities issued public assurances that the procedure to protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK at the time of Brexit would continue in the settled terms. Ending free movement does not mean Romanian citizens would not be able to enter Britain. Starting with the date of Brexit, as they have been so far, Romanian citizens would be able to enter and leave the UK based on ID or passport, without a visa.
  • But this would be able only for short visits and Romanian citizens would be able to remain in Britain for a period of up to three months. EU citizens willing to stay for more than three months would have to apply, before this period, for the European Temporary Leave to Remain permit, a 36-month permit that cannot be extended and which provides the right to work and study," Mihalache said.

