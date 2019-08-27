Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

President Iohannis to PM Boris Johnson: top priority about Brexit is protecting rights of Romanian citizens in Britain

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 27 august 2019, 23:47 English | Regional Europe


Klaus Iohannis
Klaus Iohannis
Foto: Administratia Prezidentiala
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told British PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday that Romania's major priority when it comes to Brexit was protecting the interests of Romanian citizens in Britain.

The two discussed by phone at the request of the British part.

Iohannis said both European citizens in the UK and British citizens in EU 27 have to remain a priority with the purpose of reducing the negative effects on their lives as much as possible, no matter how negotiations evolve.

Boris Johnson told Iohannis that protecting the rights of Romanian citizens in the UK after Brexit was an important issue for the British government and that British authorities would make a priority of this objective.

When it comes to the rights of British citizens in Romania, Klaus Iohannis said their rights would be protected based on reciprocity with the rights of Romanian citizens in the UK.

On bilateral relations, Iohannis said that after Brexit it will be important to update and the strategic partnership between the two countries to cover both economic issues and security, defense and foreign affairs, a presidential press release said.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















42 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne