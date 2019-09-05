Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romania's energy regulator sends letter to EC to warn about significant chance of Russia cutting gas deliveries to Ukraine

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 5 septembrie 2019, 19:07 English | Regional Europe


Traseul Nord Stream
Traseul Nord Stream
Foto: Wikipedia
The risk of Russia cutting gas transit through Ukraine is mentioned by Romania's energy market regulator ANRE in a document for the second time. This time, it's a letter it sent to the EU last week. According to the document, which was seen by HotNews.ro, ANRE mentions speculation about gas prices in the context of a significant probability of interruption in natural gas deliveries through Ukraine.

The letter was sent as part of moves related to a gas-related infringement procedure Romania is risking at EU level. The regulator is trying to convince authorities in Brussels that it was involved in attempting to solve the infringement-risking problems caused by emergency ordinances in the past year.



Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















16 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne