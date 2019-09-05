Romania's energy regulator sends letter to EC to warn about significant chance of Russia cutting gas deliveries to Ukraine

ANRE also mentioned the Ukraine transit risks in a document published last week, which was replaced shortly with another document from which the comments were removed. More on the ANRE warnings about Russian gas

The risk of Russia cutting gas transit through Ukraine is mentioned by Romania's energy market regulator ANRE in a document for the second time. This time, it's a letter it sent to the EU last week. According to the document, which was seen by HotNews.ro, ANRE mentions speculation about gas prices in the context of a significant probability of interruption in natural gas deliveries through Ukraine.The letter was sent as part of moves related to a gas-related infringement procedure Romania is risking at EU level. The regulator is trying to convince authorities in Brussels that it was involved in attempting to solve the infringement-risking problems caused by emergency ordinances in the past year.