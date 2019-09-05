Romania's energy regulator sends letter to EC to warn about significant chance of Russia cutting gas deliveries to Ukraine

The letter was sent as part of moves related to a gas-related infringement procedure Romania is risking at EU level. The regulator is trying to convince authorities in Brussels that it was involved in attempting to solve the infringement-risking problems caused by emergency ordinances in the past year.
- ANRE also mentioned the Ukraine transit risks in a document published last week, which was replaced shortly with another document from which the comments were removed. More on the ANRE warnings about Russian gas