Romania lags behind as Hungary moves on with new tender for border railroad electrification

Of the five cross-border links between the two countries, only one is electrified.Hungary has made considerable improvements in upgrading their part of railroads, with segments allowing for speed of 100 km/h and above. On the other hand, it is all talk and no action when it comes to electrifying its key segment linking the cities of Cluj and Oradea.The Hungarian tender eyes about a fifth of the 247 km linking the city of Oradea and Budapest. The project runs on European funding.