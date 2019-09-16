Español
Romania lags behind as Hungary moves on with new tender for border railroad electrification

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 16 septembrie 2019, 17:54 English | Regional Europe


Tren al MAV
Tren al MAV
Foto: MAV Start
Hungary has launched a tender for the electrification and rehabilitation of 55 km of the railway linking the Western Romanian city of Oradea to Budapest, as Rail Journal reports. The move comes as the country has been pushing for upgrading its railway network considrabily, while Romania is still talking about moving things in this regard.

Of the five cross-border links between the two countries, only one is electrified.

Hungary has made considerable improvements in upgrading their part of railroads, with segments allowing for speed of 100 km/h and above. On the other hand, it is all talk and no action when it comes to electrifying its key segment linking the cities of Cluj and Oradea.

The Hungarian tender eyes about a fifth of the 247 km linking the city of Oradea and Budapest. The project runs on European funding.


