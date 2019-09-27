How Social Democratic Party leader explains Romanian PM Dancila's failure to meet US Vice President Pence

A top official of the governing Social Democrats has said that the visit paid by Romanian PM Viorica Dancila to the United States should not be taken lightly and that the delegation there fulfilled its mission. That is, despite missing the most important moment on the agenda - meeting US Vice President Mike Pence.Mihai Fifor, secretary general of the PSD, said that a postponement of the Dancila-Pence meeting was due to issues related to procedures currently going on in the Congress, news agency Mediafax reports.Fifor said more information would be provided once Dancila returns home.Dancila pays a visit to the United States between September 22-29, according to a program that the media learned about from sources. Sources - and not official information - were used to also learn about the scheduled meeting with Mike Pence.During her trip, Dancila met Energy secretary Rick Perry and Jersey mayor Steven Fulop, representatives of the Jewish community, the UN deputy secretary general and representatives of the World Bank.