Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Euractiv.com source: Liberals to push for MEP Siegfried Muresan for European Commissioner job

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 10 octombrie 2019, 16:47 English | Regional Europe


Siegfried Muresan
Siegfried Muresan
Foto: Facebook - Siegfried Muresan
Romania's Liberals (PNL), who have led the procedures to remove the Social Democratic government from office with the censure motion voted on Thursday, would push for MEP Siefried Muresan for a job as European Commissioner, Euractiv.com reports, quoting a high-ranking source from the European People's Party.

Romania's Social Democrats (PSD) under PM Viorica Dancila have made two nominations for the seat of Transport commissioner in the next European Commission, Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica, both problematic.

But now that the government is dismissed, the procedure has an impact on the selection of the future commissioner.

Euractiv.com quotes the EPP source as saying that, with the PSD government gone, PNL would push for Siegfried Muresan, a MEP and vice-chair of the EPP group, to become the next Transport Commissioner.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















178 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne