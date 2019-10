Euractiv.com source: Liberals to push for MEP Siegfried Muresan for European Commissioner job

Romania's Liberals (PNL), who have led the procedures to remove the Social Democratic government from office with the censure motion voted on Thursday , would push for MEP Siefried Muresan for a job as European Commissioner, Euractiv.com reports, quoting a high-ranking source from the European People's Party.Romania's Social Democrats (PSD) under PM Viorica Dancila have made two nominations for the seat of Transport commissioner in the next European Commission, Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica, both problematic But now that the government is dismissed, the procedure has an impact on the selection of the future commissioner.Euractiv.com quotes the EPP source as saying that, with the PSD government gone, PNL would push for Siegfried Muresan, a MEP and vice-chair of the EPP group, to become the next Transport Commissioner.