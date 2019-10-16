Español
Romania President to argue for ordered Brexit at EU summit

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 16 octombrie 2019, 16:03 English | Regional Europe


Romanian President Klaus Iohannis attends the European Council convening in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which is theoretically the last before the United Kingdom exit from the EU on October 31. At the summit Iohannis wil retain the Romanian stance in favor of an ordered Brexit, according to a presidency press release.

Marathon talks take place in Brussels on Wednesday in an attempt to reach a compromise on the issue before the summit.

Irish PM Leo Varadkar, as quoted by politico.eu, has already mentioned the possibility of another summit before October 31, as there are many issues still to be solved.

A Brexit deal , says the Romanian Presidency, is the most efficient tool for limiting the negative impact of Brexit, to guarantee the rights and safety of citizens and the business environment.


