European Commission recommends lifting CVM monitoring on Bulgaria

The European Commission recommends lifting the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) monitoring on Bulgaria, in its report on the progress of Romanian and Bulgarian justice reform due to be issued on Tuesday, officials sources who have seen the draft document have told HotNews.ro.According to the sources, while Romania is heavily criticised for its failure to comply with recommendations made in previous CVM reports, the Commission recommends lifting the procedure in the case of Bulgaria.The first to have mentioned the move was Romanian MEP Dragos Tudorache, who has served as Interior minister during the technocratic government of Dacian Ciolos in 2016.