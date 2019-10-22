European Commission recommends lifting CVM monitoring on Bulgaria
According to the sources, while Romania is heavily criticised for its failure to comply with recommendations made in previous CVM reports, the Commission recommends lifting the procedure in the case of Bulgaria.
The first to have mentioned the move was Romanian MEP Dragos Tudorache, who has served as Interior minister during the technocratic government of Dacian Ciolos in 2016.
