Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Liberal MEP Sigfried Muresan circulated as Romaniațs future nomination for European Commission

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 5 noiembrie 2019, 9:58 English | Regional Europe


Siegfried Muresan in Parlamentul European
Siegfried Muresan in Parlamentul European
Foto: Hotnews
Liberal member of the European Parliament Siegfried Muresan would be Romania's new proposal for European commissioner in charge with transports, party sources have told EurActiv Romania. THe nomination is expected to be officially sent to the European Commission on Tuesday or Wednesday the latest, they said.

According to the sources, newly named PM Ludovic Orban and President Klaus Iohannis have reportedly reached a deal on nominating Siegfried Muresan for the job.

Shortly after his confirmation as prime minister on Monday, when the Parliament voted his governmental team, Ludovic Orban said he would push for a fast procedure to nominate a new representative in the EC as "we are in the situation to be the last country not to have a candidate" for the job.

The previous Social Democratic (PSD) government led by Viorica Dancila has made nominations, but all were rejected by European Parliament or not accepted by President-elect ursula von der Leyen.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















90 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne