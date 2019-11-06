Romanian MEP Adina Valean reportedly accepted for European commissioner job - sources
Adina Valean and fellow Liberal MEP Siegfried Muresan were announced earlier on Wednesday as Romania's options for the European Commission. Romania's nomination was late, as nominations made by the previous Social Democratic government of Viorica Dancila were not approved at EU level.
The current nominations were made as the new Liberal government of Ludovic Orban was sworn in and started work this week.
Adina Valean has been serving for her third term as a member of the European Parliament.
