Romanian MEP Adina Valean reportedly accepted for European commissioner job - sources

Romanian Liberal MEP Adina Valean has reportedly been accepted by the president-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for the job of European commissioner, according to sources quoted by Romanian news channel Digi 24.Adina Valean and fellow Liberal MEP Siegfried Muresan were announced earlier on Wednesday as Romania's options for the European Commission. Romania's nomination was late, as nominations made by the previous Social Democratic government of Viorica Dancila were not approved at EU level.The current nominations were made as the new Liberal government of Ludovic Orban was sworn in and started work this week.Adina Valean has been serving for her third term as a member of the European Parliament.