Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian MEP Adina Valean reportedly accepted for European commissioner job - sources

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 6 noiembrie 2019, 17:31 English | Regional Europe


Adina Valean
Adina Valean
Foto: Parlamentul European
Romanian Liberal MEP Adina Valean has reportedly been accepted by the president-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for the job of European commissioner, according to sources quoted by Romanian news channel Digi 24.

Adina Valean and fellow Liberal MEP Siegfried Muresan were announced earlier on Wednesday as Romania's options for the European Commission. Romania's nomination was late, as nominations made by the previous Social Democratic government of Viorica Dancila were not approved at EU level.

The current nominations were made as the new Liberal government of Ludovic Orban was sworn in and started work this week.

Adina Valean has been serving for her third term as a member of the European Parliament.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















40 vizualizari

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne