UPDATE Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian Ambassador over hard statements on Custodian of the Crown / Ministry explains summoning, Embassy calls for "round table"

The Embassy replied even later into the evening by saying it was ready to describe its position in a press conference or "round table", taunting NGOs to "try and demonstrate the correctness" of statements made by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown.
It used the message to answer a speech held by HM Margareta before diplomats the night before.
The Embassy Facebook post says that "in the spirit of the most serius historical phobias still fueled in the "Old Kingdom", no less significant than the Western mainstream fake news producing industry, the Custodian of the Crown decided to try the 'mantle of geo-political strategist' who cares not only about the security and welfare of their own state, but at least of half of Eurasia and of the whole Euro-Atlantic area.
Unfortunately, as compared to the grandiosity of the plan, the proposed conclusions and recipes proved to be painfully primitive and easy to recognise".
In her speech the day before, Crown Custodian Margareta supported Romania's stand as a North Atlantic ally and spoke of Russian attacks on neighboring and other countries.