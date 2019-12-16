European Parliament to issue its first resolution on the topic of Romania's anti-Communist revolution
The European Parliament is to debate a resolution commemorating 30 years since the Romanian revolution, while the European Commission will make a statement late on Monday, to be followed by interventions of political group leaders and of other MEPs. The resolution is expected to be adopted on Thursday.
The session of the Romanian Parliament is also be expected to be attended by top officials including NATO deputy secretary general Mircea Geoana, the Custodian of the Crown, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church and others.
Citeste mai multe despre revolution • european parliament