​Ukraine President Zelensky's statement on North Bucovina region having been "taken" by Romanians prompts intervention by Romanian ForMin

In an address on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, President Zelensky said, among others:
- "(...) Soon UPR left Kyiv under pressure of the Bolsheviks, most of the territory of Galicia was taken by Polish troops. Northern Bukovyna was taken by Romanians, and Czechoslovakia took Zakarpattia.
- It's been over a hundred years. Did we draw any conclusions from this story?
- It teaches us a simple yet vital principle for Ukraine: only together are we strong. (...)"
Romania's Foreign Ministry said at the request of HotNews.ro that on Thursday a ministry official, state secretary Dan Neculaescu, talked to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bucharest on a series of issues of bilateral interest. The ministry representative used the occasion to request clarifications on references made by the President of Ukraine in his speech, which "suprised" the Romanian part. He also underlined the neccesity of a correct understanding of history, the ministry said.