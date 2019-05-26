EU elections: Domestic struggles split Romania voters between nationalistic, populist government and mostly European-friendly opposition

The EU authorities have even suggested more or less transparently they were considering the activation of Article 7 against Romania. And European Socialists ignored Romanian PSD officials at PSE meeting in Romania itself, while the European Democratic Liberals distanced themselves from their Romanian counterparts, who have been a minor member of the governing coalition. Meanwhile, many EU leaders received unprecedentedly warm welcome from crowds of people on their arrival for the Sibiu Summit, where President Iohannis, who opposes the government coalition, acted as host.

An opinion poll published by pollster IMAS for Europa FM radio station this week showed the opposition Liberals (PNL) in lead with 28.5%, followed by the Social Democrats (PSD) with 21.1%. A second major opposition block, the USR-Plus 2020 Alliance, was credited with 19,6%, while three other parties were credited with more than 5, less than 10% (Pro Romania, ALDE, PMP).

Drivers who wanted to enter the city of Targoviste the day a PSD meeting was taking place there were asked for "passwords" in order to be allowed in

A small group of protesters in the town of Topoloveni were all retained by the gendarmes before an event due to be attended by Liviu Dragnea

Two children were made to sing a folk song glorifying the PSD and attacking EC top official Frans Timmermans, who has been critical of the government. The scene was reminiscing of patriotic songs children were forced to sing during the Ceausescu regime.

With few exceptions, the referendum has largely missed as an issue during electoral debates on most channels, TV or otherwise.







The results of the polls would be essential in how things in local politics will develop starting tomorrow night. Liviu Dragnea expects a High Court verdict in a major corruption case against him as early as Monday. This week, he said that on Sunday evening, once the results are out, he would make an announcement regarding a possible candidacy in presidential elections expected this fall - but he was later forced to dilute his position after members of his own party recalled that this was a party-level endeavour, not an individual decision.



Announcing his interest in taking part in presidential elections, even with few chances of success, would help him allege political meddling with the judiciary, should he be sentenced on Monday or face other court actions in the near future.