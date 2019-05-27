Español
European Elections: How Romania voted, as counting is about to end

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 27 mai 2019, 12:11 English | Top News


Foto: Hotnews
Over 50% of Romanians entitled to vote cast their ballots in the European elections on May 26. The opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) has come out as winner, with 27% of the votes, followed by the governing PSD with a little over 23%. Third came the USR-Plus Alliance, with 22.5% of the votes, with 98% votes in Romania and 80% of the of the votes in the Romanian Diaspora counted on Monday morning. ALDE, the minority member of the governing coalition, does not appear to come above the 5% threshold.

Votes with 98% of counting over in Romania, 80% over in the Diaspora:
  • PNL - 27.91%
  • PSD - 23.47%
  • USR-PLUS - 22.9%
  • Pro Romania - 6.7%
  • PMP - 5.96%
  • UDMR - 5.48%
  • ALDE - 4.28%





















