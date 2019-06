Valcov's departure comes a week after PSD leader Dragnea was conviced to prison in a corruption case.





Darius Valcov, the economic mastermind of the current Romanian governmment and seen as a key ally of former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, has resigned, according to sources. They said the resignation came after a meeting between Valcov and PM Dancila.Darius Valcov is known as the brain behind the government planning the PSD has boasted with since it came to power in 2016 as well as many other controversial economic decisions of the latest PSD government.