​Top former member of Romanian govt Valcov placed under judicial control

Romanian prosecutors have placed a top former aide of Romanian PM Viorica Dancila under judicial control for revealing secrets against the interest of national security. Darius Valcov, seen as the brains behind the government plans including a lot of controversial economic measures adopted by the Social Democratic (PSD) government, is targeted after he published on Facebook a secret protocol between the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Intelligence Service.Prosecutors of DIICOT, Romanania's key office dealing with organised crime, said Valcov was placed under judicial control for 60 days.In August last year, he used his personal Facebook page to publish a copy of a classified docuument on cooperation between the intelligence service and the Prosecutor General's Office.Darius Valcov has resigned, making the decision days after the sentence and imprisonment of Liviu Dragnea, the former leader of the governing Social Democrats and speaker of the House, who until that moment was seen as the most powerful politician in Romania. Valcov was seen as his right hand on economic issues.Valcov had received a first-court 8 year prison sentence for traffic of influence, money laundering and other crimes for his actions during his time as mayor of the city of Slatina.