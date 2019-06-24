The Venice Commission said it was most alarming that the government continued to push legislative changes by means of emergency ordinances, a practice which weakens the possibility to keep checks on the government, comes against the principle of division of powers and affects legislative stability.
Venice Commission recommends Romania govt to drastically reduce use of emergency ordinances, warns of moves in the Justice sector
