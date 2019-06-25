Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

SUMMARY - Romania PM, minister announce moves to be taken / avoided moving forward

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 25 iunie 2019, 16:37 English | Top News


Viorica Dăncila
Viorica Dăncila
Foto: Agerpres
Romania's PM Viorica Dancila and a minister of her Social Democratic Party (PSD)-led government announced a series of moves to be taken - or to be avoided, moving forward, from fiscal to administrative to judiciary acts.

  • On Tuesday, PM Dancila announced that during today's government meeting a new Administrative Code would be adopted. The bill had sparked controversies and received a negative stamp from the Economic and Social Council, which provides non-binding counsel. Administration trade unions have said the only purpose of the code was to protect a group of interests aiming at keeping a feudal hold on the public administration - detailed report in Romanian

  • Also on Tuesday, PM Dancila said her government would not approve any more emergency ordinances linked to the functioning of the judiciary. She said that all changes in these regard should go through transparent debate with input from international bodies, the recommendations of which she said she would comply with - detailed report in Romanian.

  • An emergency ordinance regulating ridesharing, which was promised by the government after the sector suffered a blow recently with the adoption of new legislation for taxi and similar transportation services, is also due to be adopted today, according to PM Dancila - detailed report in Romanian.

  • Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici used a forum on Tuesday to present details of a fiscal amnesty he said was not an amnesty, but a sort of financial restructuring. It would be applied to all debtors with debts of more than RON 1 million at December 31, 2018 and would involve the erasure of up to a half of the debt - detailed report in Romanian










Citeste pe MedLife.ro
Un nou tratament pentru diaree












205 views

  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    PSD gang continues using Government to extract (Marţi, 25 iunie 2019, 17:05)

    Habermas [utilizator]

    ilegitimate benefits for themselves and for their sponsors. The only difference in the post-Dragnea PSD era is that they wouldn't do so openly. Instead, they'll use and overuse all the tricks they can find in their bag to look good and hide their dids.
    They are just a painted mafia.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    second bullet: (Marţi, 25 iunie 2019, 17:06)

    Habermas [utilizator]

    THIS regard.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    You need to edit your English text. (Marţi, 25 iunie 2019, 17:10)

    Habermas [utilizator]

    If you do it in English (which is great), then do it well.


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne