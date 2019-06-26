SNIPPETS Key Moldova official to visit Romania. Communism museum approved

Romania's Constitutional Court has made a decision in a key case, but postponed ruling in another. MPs voted on a Museum of communist horrors. And Moldova's PM Sandu is expected to visit Romania.





The Constitutional Court in Bucharest has rejected a complaint submitted by the opposition Liberals (PNL) against a bill on the repatriation of Romanian gold reserves currently deposited abroad, which was put up by former Social Democratic (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea and fellow PSD MP Serban Nicolae. The bill is constitutional, the court considers. More on this in Romanian here

The same Constitutional Court postponed again on Wednesday a ruling on complaints from the head of state and the opposition against changes the governing coalition has made to the criminal and criminal procedure codes - more on this in Romanian here

The prime minister of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will visit Romania on July 2 at the invitation of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, with whom she discussed by phone - more on this in Romanian here