MP's elect new People's Advocate, or Romanian Ombudsman - Renate Weber

Weber, a legal expert, has served as member of the European Parliament for three terms, first as a representative of the Liberals (PNL), later of ALDE. She ran for ALDE again in the recent EP elections, but the party failed to reach the necessary threshold.





The Parliament on Wednesday voted to name former MEP Renate Weber as Romanian Ombudsman - or People's Advocate as it its called locally. Weber, who has been nominated by Liberal Democrats (ALDE, a junior member of the governing coalition) replaces Victor Ciorbea, who has gained a reputation for his support to decisions of the current governing alliance, but who's term has come to an end.The Ombudsman is a public institution responsible with dealing with complaints submitted by citizens against governmental bodies. The Ombudsman serves for a 5-year term that can be renewed once.The governing coalition of Social Democrats (PSD) and ALDE supported Renate Weber, while the majority of opposition parties supported Peter Eckstein-Kovacs.