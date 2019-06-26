Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

MP's elect new People's Advocate, or Romanian Ombudsman - Renate Weber

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 26 iunie 2019, 17:11 English | Top News


Renate Weber
Renate Weber
Foto: Hotnews
The Parliament on Wednesday voted to name former MEP Renate Weber as Romanian Ombudsman - or People's Advocate as it its called locally. Weber, who has been nominated by Liberal Democrats (ALDE, a junior member of the governing coalition) replaces Victor Ciorbea, who has gained a reputation for his support to decisions of the current governing alliance, but who's term has come to an end.

The Ombudsman is a public institution responsible with dealing with complaints submitted by citizens against governmental bodies. The Ombudsman serves for a 5-year term that can be renewed once.

The governing coalition of Social Democrats (PSD) and ALDE supported Renate Weber, while the majority of opposition parties supported Peter Eckstein-Kovacs.

Weber, a legal expert, has served as member of the European Parliament for three terms, first as a representative of the Liberals (PNL), later of ALDE. She ran for ALDE again in the recent EP elections, but the party failed to reach the necessary threshold.



Citeste mai multe despre   




















128 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne