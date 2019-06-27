OPINION ​​Romania Under 21 ends Euro 2019 run in semifinals with 4-2 loss against Germany: tears that may precede smiles

Why was the Euro 2019 run for Under 21 so important to Romania, a country where football has fallen in results and public interest massively for more than a decade:





In normal circumstances, this would have been an European Under 21 tour that would have gone unnoticed in Romania

In normal circumstances, we would have learned about the victor in the "also in the news" sections

In normal circumstances, we wouldn't have known that the Under 21 rule in Romania's 1st League really works, should there not be this remarkable generation

In normal circumstances, in no team sports would Romania to hope in matches against Germany

In normal circumstances, by this time of the year we would only comment or criticise the evolution of famed tennis player Simona Halep

In normal circumstances, with the infrastructure in place in Romania, one cannot hope for results at this level

In normal circumstances, without legend Gica Hagi's madness to have a Football Academy, Romania wouldn't have reached this stage

In normal circumstances, in the wake of a defeat Romanian players would have complained about heat, referees, wind or anything else. This generation carried their story in a dignified manner to the end

In normal circumstances, we should be glad Romania won the respect of the strong ones when it comes to football and that we would play in Olympic Games after 60 years.

In normal circumstances we should know how to integrate these wonderful boys so that Romania's main national team return to the relevant circuit.

In normal circumstances, we should thank these boys for the summer nights that somehow reminisced of the Coppa del Mondo 1990 and the World Cup 1994.

Romania Under 21 concluded its splendid run at Euro 2019 in the semifinals match against Germany - in itself an Utopian dream just weeks before. Germany proved stronger eventually, defeating Romania 4-2, and its now up to all those involved with the football phenomenon to integrate the young boys so that the Romania's national to be a real deal.