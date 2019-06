"I am President of Romania and want to stay President of Romania, not of the European Council, because, dear all, there are many left to be done and I am willing to stay involved", he said.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis gave a clear signal on Saturday that he would run for a new term in office, rejecting speculation that he might be seeking the position of European Council president. He stated so in a speech held at a ceremony in which he received a medal from the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania.His statement comes as starting last year political sources have said Iohannis' name was circulated in Brussels as a possible holder of the position of European Council president, a position currently held by former Polish PM Donald Tusk.