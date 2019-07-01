Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

​Top Ford official in Romania hits at infrastructure flops affecting company

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 1 iulie 2019, 14:32 English | Top News


Drumul expres Craiova Pitesti
Drumul expres Craiova Pitesti
Foto: Facebook
Ian Pearson, the manager of Ford Romania, has checked on works at an expressway connecting Southern Romania cities of Craiova and Pitesti, which is of major interest for the Craiova-based Ford subsidiary. He found that no progress has been made at the construction works site, which came to spotlight with an electoral stunt of the governing Social Democrats during the European elections campaign in May.

Ian Pearson noted on Facebook:
  • "Having spent almost an hour trying to get through Bals last week I decided to check out the progress on the new Craiova to Pitesti expressway especially the progress of the Bals ring road. The technological road was started on the 22nd with a statement that the ring road will be ready by the end of the year! As can be seen from the photographs which I took yesterday no much progress has been made since the work started. It is not only vital for the people and the businesses in Craiova that this road gets completed on time but for all Romanians who need to use this vital southern road! I will continue to monitor progress and hope that the commitments that were made will be realised."


The site of the expressway works was launched May 22, in hte presence of Liviu Dragnea, the former leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), and Transport minister Razvan Cuc and other top official. Dragnea has since been sentenced to prison under corruption charges.

But just a day after that event, during the last days of the EP elections campaign which the PSD eventually lost, reports came that works were slow. A local reporter published an image with a site apparently abandoned by people. To reverse the impact of the image, officials were quick to published their own images of works being made at the site - though the reporter said the works might have begun again after the moment she took the pictures.

Later that week, local newspaper Gazeta de Sud noted that it was not the expressway that the works started form but for the technological road due to assist works for the proper expressway.


Citeste mai multe despre   









Citeste pe MedLife.ro
Stenoza












12 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne