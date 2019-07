The images also show the girl attempting to caress the bear.





A little girl feeds a bear from her hand, while accompanied by a man who is probably her father, according to images filmed on Romania's famed mountain road Transfagarasan, which were posted on Facebook.The filming was done in an area of Transfagarasan where tourists stop daily to feed bears."They should not feed the bears. (...) If you teach the bear to feed by the roadside, he will keep coming," said Ion Sanduloiu, head of the local mountain rescue service, for Romanian news agency Mediafax.