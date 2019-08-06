Español
Romanian government official criticized for comparing president Iohannis to Adolf Hitler

Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 6 august 2019


Dana Varga
Dana Varga
Foto: Facebook
The institute studying the Holocaust in Romania has criticised the gesture of a government official who has published a photo collage comparing President Klaus Iohannis to Adolf Hitler.

The Elie Wiesel Institute for the Study of Holocaust in Romania said it disapproved the gesture of a public official who uses Nazi comparisons for political purposes.

Dana Varga, an aide for "Roma people issues", used her Facebook page to publish a collage with two pictures of President Iohannis and a girl and two images of Adolf Hitler, also in the company of a young girl.

Varga later deleted her post.

This comes a year after a former government official, Darius Valcov, also used his Facebook page to publish a short film with similar messages of association between Iohannis - who is an ethnic German - and Nazi leader Hitler.






