Romania's GDP grew 4.7% in the first half of 2019 as compared to S1 2018, according to a flash estimate released by the National Institute of Statistics on Wednesday.Growth in Q2 as compared to April-June 2018 stood at 4.4%. It marked a slowdown from 5% in the first quarter, according to Statistics data.The evolution is marked by an increase of domestic consumption along a slowdown of partner economies in Western Europe.