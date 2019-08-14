Metallica donates Eur 250,000 for Romania children's oncology hospital





The project is a major private initiative of Romanians who are trying to solve societal issues where the state and politicians are failing to do anything.​













American band Metallica, who on Wednesday night held its fourth gig in Bucharest in 20 years, donated Eur 250,000 for the building of Romania's first children's oncology hospital, the initiators of the project announced. The initiators are two private persons, Oana Gheorghiu and Carmen Uscatu from the "Daruieste Viata" (Gift of Life) organisation.The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the organisation on Wednesday evening. It posted a picture of the two initiators and the members of the band.