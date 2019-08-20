Presidents Iohannis, Trump due to meet at White House for one hour and a half

The early schedule did not mention any press conference or statement by the two. The White House visit is due to start at 2 p.m..
Energy, security and the US-Romanian strategic partnership are the key points due to be discurssed.
Last week, President Iohannis revealed the key points of his visit to Washington:
- the three issues mentioned above are the key themes of talks there
- the visit has been wished for by the two leaders "for some time", but their agendas allowed it to take place now
- Romania underscores its commitment to spend 2% of the GDP on Defense in line with NATO-wide commitments
- on energy, Romania is interested in a higher US involvement in the Black Sea region.
- Also on energy, Iohannis believes the Romanian government has an opening to "fix things" in the next few months on topics he says were not "properly thought of" - an emergency ordinance last winter which hit energy companies, as well as a law on offshore operations
- According to HotNews.ro information, the Romanian Government was expecting a final decision from ExxonMobil on investing in the Black Sea. On the other hand, the Americans said a final decisions would not come until the said emergency ordinance and offshore law are not changed.
- increasing European dependence on Russian gas
- programs to equip Romanian army
- an increase of Romanian military presence in Afghanistan
- an increase of the number of US troops on Romanian soil as a security guarantee
- the issue of US visas applied to Romanian citizens