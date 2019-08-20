UPDATE Trump-Iohannis Meeting ​US President says relations with Romania better than ever, notes results of fight against corruption / Romanian head of state called for increased US military presence in the country

- As talks ended, Iohannis said he discussed an increased US military presence in Romania
- Following the talks, the two presidents issued a joint statement re-affirming the "robust and durable strategic partnership" of the two countries and clarifying their common stand on a series of issues, including the opposition to the Nord Stream 2 "and other projects that make our Allies and partners dependent on energy from Russia". See the statement in full below
President Trump said on the margins of the meeting that relations with Romania were better than ever.
He said he'd like to visit Romania and noted the good results of the fight against corruption in the country.
Asked whether the issue of including Romania in the Visa Waiver program was due to be discussed, Trump said the topic has been and would continue to be discussed.
Asked if he considered America's partner states such as Romania should better analyse the businesses of Chinese companies (such as Huawei) when making decisions on critical infrastructure, he said he was convinced Romania would do this.
Face to face talks due to last about half an hour concluded after about an hour.
On the occasion of the visit, President Trump issued a statement celebrating the partnership with Romania and noting "the future of Romania and Romania's relationship with the United States is very, very bright".
President Iohannis said in press statements following the meeting with Trump that the talks were "excellent". Key statements made by Iohannis:
- Ways to expand the US-Romania strategic partnership were discussed
- A joint statement was adopted - the first time such a step was made. He described the document as "very important for the progress of the strategic partnership" and essential for the partnership
- President Trump appreciated Romania being the first ally to reach the 2% of the GDP threshold for defense during his term
- Iohannis insisted on the importance of increased US military presence in Romania. He said President Trump was open to the idea
- Black Sea security was discussed
- a memorandum on 5G technologies was signed during the visit
- Iohannis assured Trump of the continuation of the fight against corruption in Romania
- Talks were "optimistic" about concerns related to an off-shore law in Romania which caused issues with US companies. President Trump and others voiced expectations that the legislation be improved and Iohannis said he was certain this things can be done
- on speculation about a withdrawal of Exxon - the issue has been touched and Iohannis said things would become clearer in the upcoming period
- on 5G tech: a public procedure is due to take place in Romania and Iohannis believes everybody would be pleased with more offers, from the US included
- Romania is capable of becoming an energy provider in the region
- on the Nord Stream 2 project: Romania was critical about it from the beginning and remained so
- on the off-shore law: these issues are to be clarified by the government in talks with interested companies. Presidents analyse principles and he and Donald Trump agree that attractiveness should be improved through honest legislation
- He hoped President Trump would visit Romania in the near future, meaning after the elections
As the Presidents of the United States and Romania, we stand together as friends and Allies to advance our robust and durable strategic partnership. Through our deepening partnership, we will create new opportunities for greater security, growth, and prosperity and be in better position to respond to shared global challenges and responsibilities.
The United States and Romania proudly underscore the substantial trade growth between our two countries, as well as our common interest in shaping an investment climate that offers transparency, predictability, and stability. We therefore commit to strengthening our trade relationship further and to encouraging increased two-way investment.