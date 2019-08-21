- HotNews.ro has revealed that shortly after his taking over as Romania's governmental agent at the ECHR in February 2019, Viorel Mocanu changed Romania's line of defence in a case opened by the former leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), Liviu Dragnea. Instead of challenging the claims of Dragnea's attorney against the Romanian state, Mocanu issued observations in which he supported those claims.
Romania's governmental agent at the European Court of Human Rights Viorel Mocanu dismissed as suspicions loom
Citeste mai multe despre viorel mocanu • echr