Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

US Attorney General invites Romanian Justice minister for meeting in advance of her planned change with disputed magistrate

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 26 august 2019, 18:21 English | Top News


Ana Birchall
Ana Birchall
Foto: Guvernul Romaniei
US Attorney General William Barr on Monday invited Romanian Justice minister Ana Birchall for a meeting in Washington in September, his office announced. The news comes as Romania's PM Viorica Dancila last week nominated a new minister, Dana Girbovan, who has been the subject of political controversies but who has yet to receive the approval of the president of Romania.

In the release today, Barr's office stated, among other things:
  • "The Department of Justice has worked closely with Ana Birchall and views her as a vital and trusted partner in the fight against corruption. Her leadership comes at a vital time for Romania, where controversies have raised questions about Romania’s commitment to rule of law values and have diminished public trust and caused increasing concern in the international community. Under Birchall’s leadership, Romania can once again be a model in the region for progress on anti-corruption issues."
  • "(...) In particular, during their June meeting, Minister Birchall emphasized her commitment to ensuring that Romania takes all steps necessary to strengthen its anti-corruption laws and processes. In their meeting in September, the Attorney General and Minister will discuss how the U.S. Department of Justice can assist the Minister, and her Ministry, in this vital task. The Department of Justice welcomes this opportunity to meet again with a valued and trusted partner who is committed to fighting for the rule of law."

PM Dancila announced last weekend she planned to replace Birchall with Dana Girbovan, a magistrate who also led an organisation of judges. Girbovan had come to prominence with her support for a wave of changes to the laws of justice, which opponents and observers both at home and abroad criticised as moves to subdue the judiciary politically and put an end to the fight against corruption.

In order to receive presidential approval and take over as minister, Girbovan had to resign as a judge - which she did earlier on Monday.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















60 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne