​Romania government to hold first session after departurte of coalition partner

ALDE caused a major stir in Romanian politics with its announcement on Monday that:
- it splits up with the PSD
- it would forge an alliance with another political group, Pro Romania
- it would support a different candidate than Dancila for presidential elections
- its ministers would resign
ALDE's departure would force the PSD to struggle to find support for its measures in the Parliament, in a time where PSD leader Viorica Dancila tries to fare as good as possible in presidential elections later this year and politicians gear up for general and local elections in 2020.
ALDE has had four ministers in the Government - Foreign minister Ramona Manescu, Energy minister Anton Anton, Environment minister Gratiela Gavrilescu and the minister for parliamentary relations, Viorel Ilie.
They are expected to attend the government session today, but all but Ramona Manescu are expected to resign as it ends. Manescu has said she would stay with the Government despite ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu's warning that ministers who wouldn't resign would be ousted from the party.