Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romania energy regulator considers options in case of Russia gas transit cuts in winter season

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 28 august 2019, 18:18 English | Top News


Piata gazelor naturale
Piata gazelor naturale
Foto: Freepik.com
There is "reasonable doubt" that natural gas delivery through Ukraine might be diminished in the upcoming winter season, so cutting delivery for some categories of consumers in Romania and having thermal energy units use oil fuel may become necessary, according to Romania's national agency regulator ANRE.

A document in this regard posted by the National Authority for Energy Regulation (ANRE) and quoted by news agency Agerpres on Wednesday comes after the Energy Ministry also invoked such a possible situation in May this year. The ministry at the time also spoke of other options like restarting unprofitable drills.

But the document posted by ANRE was removed from the website and shortly replaced with one which drops the segments referring to the possibility that Russia reduce its gas transit.

According to the initial ANRE document, quoted by Agerpres and other media, in case of reduced gas transit through Ukraine there is a risk that not all consumers have deliveries secured, so categories of consumers may be cut.

The document said in case of such a situation a cut in deliveries of natural gas through Ukraine would affect the whole region including Hungary and B ulgaria, which would have their security mechanisms activated in order to protect their own consumers.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















49 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne