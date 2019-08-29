Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Quarter of a million Romanians migrated in 2018 - statistical data

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Joi, 29 august 2019, 17:43 English | Top News


Circa un sfert de milion de romani au emigrat anul trecut
Circa un sfert de milion de romani au emigrat anul trecut
Foto: Hotnews
Romania's resident population stood at 19.4 million people by January 1, 2019, down 125,500 as compared to a year before, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute on Thursday. It said that some 240,000 Romanians migrated last year, 20,000 more than a year before.

More men (59.6%) then women migrated, a trend that was also noticeable among immigrants (54%). The number of people who left the country exceeded that of immigrants by 57,000.

The tendency of ageing population continued, with the number of elderly people rising to 118.8 per 100 children under 15.

10,450 thousand people were living in urban areas in Romania by January 1, 2019.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















26 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne