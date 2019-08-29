Quarter of a million Romanians migrated in 2018 - statistical data
More men (59.6%) then women migrated, a trend that was also noticeable among immigrants (54%). The number of people who left the country exceeded that of immigrants by 57,000.
The tendency of ageing population continued, with the number of elderly people rising to 118.8 per 100 children under 15.
10,450 thousand people were living in urban areas in Romania by January 1, 2019.
