Quarter of a million Romanians migrated in 2018 - statistical data

Romania's resident population stood at 19.4 million people by January 1, 2019, down 125,500 as compared to a year before, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute on Thursday. It said that some 240,000 Romanians migrated last year, 20,000 more than a year before.More men (59.6%) then women migrated, a trend that was also noticeable among immigrants (54%). The number of people who left the country exceeded that of immigrants by 57,000.The tendency of ageing population continued, with the number of elderly people rising to 118.8 per 100 children under 15.10,450 thousand people were living in urban areas in Romania by January 1, 2019.