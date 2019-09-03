Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic

Romanian diplomat killed, another wounded in Kabul attack. Minister: Victim died trying to save others

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 3 septembrie 2019, 21:43 English | Top News


Atentat la Kabul
Atentat la Kabul
Foto: Captura YouTube
A representative of Romania's Embassy to Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack targeting foreign citizens during the night of September 2-3, the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has announced.

Foreign minister Ramona Manescu said the attack targeted the Romanian Embassy. She said it was an hours-long assault and that the respective building is unusable.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and PM Viorica Dancila both condemned the attack and sent their condolences to the family of the victim.

Minister Manescu said that the diplomat who lost his life, who was 43, was part of the security structure of the diplomatic mission and died to save others. She said in an intervention on TV channel Antena 3 that "the Embassy, Romania's mission there was targeted. The attack started in the evening, of course it was a sustained attack, with car bombs as Taliban terrorists are used to".

She said that at the time of the attack 12 Romanian diplomats were at the Kabul mission.

The injured Romanian citizen is due to be transferred to Europe as soon as possible, depending on his health condition.

At least 16 people, all civilians, were killed and 119 others were injured in an attack in Kabul Monday night, according to a toll published by the Afghan Interior ministry on Tuesday. Five attackers were reportedly killed and search and rescue missions lasted until early hours today.

The attack, which was claimed by the Taliban, took place close to a vast complex in the Green Area hosting humanitarian agencies and international organisations.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















145 views

English
Top News
Press Review
Bucharest
Business
Politics
Regional Europe
Archive


ESRI



Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne