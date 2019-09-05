Español
Romania's ex-strongman Liviu Dragnea and his children blocked from entering the US

Joi, 5 septembrie 2019, 19:08 English | Top News


The former leader of Romania's governing Social Democrats (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, now in penitentiary over a second corruption-related conviction, as well as his children have been banned from entering US territory due to acts of corruption he was involved in, a spokesperson for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

The State Department said the measure shows the commitment of the US to support Romania's fight against corruption and rule of law.

The decision affects Liviu Dragnea and his children Valentin Stefan Dragnea and Maria Alexandra Dragnea.

  • Liviu Dragnea has come to prominence especially after 2014 and took over the reins of the PSD party in a strong-arm manner after its landslide victory in general elections in 2016. As PSD leader and leader of the House, he spearheaded a massive attack on the judiciary and attempts to subdue the fight against corruption. Nevertheless, he received a second prison sentence for corruption charges this year, just a day after PSD suffered major losses in the European elections.

Liviu Dragnea notably visited the US in early 2017 to have himself be pictured in the proximity of President Donald Trump, on the occasion of Trump's inauguration ceremonies.


