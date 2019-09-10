Romanian Ambassador to Washington George Maior in National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) hearings

Judicial sources said George Maior is heard as a witness in a corruption case.
News website G4media.ro quoted sources according to whom the hearing is linked to a visit paid by Dragnea - who used to lead Romania's governing PSD party until several months ago, when he was convicted in a different corruption case - to the US about two and a half years ago.
The former PSD leader himself was quoted late last year as saying he had information a criminal inquiry was upon him linked to his visit to the US during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies of Donald Trump. In pictures taken at the time of Dragnea in the vicinity of Donald Trump, former PM Sorin Grindeanu also appears.