Romanian Ambassador to Washington George Maior in National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) hearings

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 10 septembrie 2019, 17:15


George Maior
George Maior
Foto: Ambasada Romaniei in SUA
The Romanian Ambassador to Washington was undergoing hearings at the National Anti-Corruption Department (DNA) on Tuesday. The hearing of Ambassador George Maior, a former head of the intelligence service SRI, is said to be linked to a visit paid by a former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea to the US in 2017.

Judicial sources said George Maior is heard as a witness in a corruption case.

News website G4media.ro quoted sources according to whom the hearing is linked to a visit paid by Dragnea - who used to lead Romania's governing PSD party until several months ago, when he was convicted in a different corruption case - to the US about two and a half years ago.

The former PSD leader himself was quoted late last year as saying he had information a criminal inquiry was upon him linked to his visit to the US during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies of Donald Trump. In pictures taken at the time of Dragnea in the vicinity of Donald Trump, former PM Sorin Grindeanu also appears.

The two visited the US at the invitation of Elliott Broidy, as deputy head of the inauguration commission. Elliott Broidy later became a subject of an inquiry under allegations of using his influence for strengthening business ties with foreign leaders, according to an Associated Press report.



