Romanian citizen apparently linked to drug trafficking, accompanied by a model, assassinated in Costa Rica

A Romanian mand and a Costa Rican female model were assasinated in Costa Rica on Tuesday, according to media in the Central American country.Two bikers stopped near the car occupied by Ionut George Otelac, 38, and model Raquel Maria Gamboa Mora, 25 and opened fire at the vehicle. The assassination took place in the town of Alajuelita.The two suspects escaped.According to local media, Otelac had been arrested for charges related to international drug trafficking in 2001 but it was not clear if he served a prison sentence for that. At the time, the Romanian citizen was caught with 20 kilos of cocaine on him at the airport.Gamboa Mora was a woman modelling for fitness magazines and had a large audience on social networks.