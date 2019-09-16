​Romania's Finance minister wants prison for those who fail to pay dues to state

Romanian Finance minister Teodorovici has submitted a bill to the Senate calling for prison terms of 1-6 years for people who fail to pay their contributions to the state budget in due time, news agency Mediafax reports.His bill pushes for changes to a 2005 law on prevention of tax evasion.It would criminalise failure to pay a long lists of taxes and contributions, but also the establishment and application of taxes in a "wrong" and unjustified manner.Minister Teodorovici later said that his bill was aimed at securing a fair treatment of employees by their emplooyers and at avoiding abuses. He said his bill would bring predictibility as it detailed the obligations of retention and payment of taxes and contributions.