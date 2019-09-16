Digi24 news channel: Sources say Romanian PM expected to meet US vice president Mike Pence later this month

If she comes to meet Pence and get a picture of the moment, Dancila would manage a feat which her predecessor at the PSD leadership, Liviu Dragnea, failed: Dragnea - now in prison for a corruption-related sentence - only managed to have a picture in the proximity of Trump at a collateral event of Trump's inauguration ceremonies. Dragnea's visit to the US at the time is currently reported to be subject of an inquiry.





PM Dancila is the leader of Romania's governing Social Democrats and their designated candidate to run in presidential election later this year. Her visit comes shortly after the recent visit by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to US and his meeting with President Donald Trump. Iohannis will also run in the presidential poll for a second term in office.Another presidential candidate, Dan Barna of the USR opposition party, has also announced a trip to the US.