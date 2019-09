The Romanian Government wants to approve on Tuesday the spending of RON45.9 million (close to EUR10 million) for the creation of a national IT system for adoptions. The system is planned to be implemented with European non-reimbursable funds and budget funding within 3 years.The bill says citizens and public/private entities could be used services such as: online access to information on procedures/forms, downloading and uploading of forms and support/helpdesk services.It says that the system would serve for more efficient processing of adoption requests, determining best matchmaking options and post-adoption child monitoring.