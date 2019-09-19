UPDATE COREPER Council votes Romanian Kovesi for top EU prosecutor

The decision, taken with 22 votes to 17, comes as on Tuesday negotiators for the European Parliament and the EU Council held a video conference in which they stuck to their initial options for the job - Kovesi and French Jean Francois-Bohnert respectively. Romanian PM Viorica Dancila on Wednesday had said her government did not support Kovesi.





But Romanian news channel Digi 24 reported on Thursday that the Romanian representative, Luminita Odobescu, appeared to have voted in favor of Kovesi. That alleged vote came in the wake of a reported request by President Klaus Iohannis, against the will of the PM who had said Odobescu would vote against a term for Kovesi as top European prosecutor.







Kovesi headed the national anti-corruption department DNA until a year ago when she was forced out of office in a series of moves dictated by a former Justice minister of the governing Social Democrats. The governing PSD party has long opposed Kovesi, who has run a campaign against high level corruption which saw many politicians - more so from the PSD - go to jail. The PSD government has opposed her candidacy for the job of top EU prosecutor since the very beginning.



