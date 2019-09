She said the vote was a success for all Romanians who fought for European values and the rule of law.







Laura Codruta Kovesi, the Romanian prosecutor who on Thursday received the COREPER vote to take over as head of Europe's new public prosecutor's office, has spoken with HotNews.ro about the vote. She said it should be a "signal for all magistrates in Romania to believe that they, with their professionalism, can outdo the [political] assault on the judiciary".She called the vote "one of the most important decisions in my career" as a prosecutor which, se said, reached 24 years a week ago.