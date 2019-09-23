Romanian presidential elections: Who are the candidates running for the top job?

Viorica Dancila, 56, is the leader of the Social Democrats and the head of government. A former MEP and a politician from Teleorman, the turf of former PSD strongman Liviu Dragnea, she took over as prime minister in January 2018. She rose to prominence after Dragnea - who, because of a corruption-related sentence, could not serve as PM - replaced to prime ministers in just one year for failing to obey him on key issues. Dancila was the third PM of the Social Democrats after they won the 2016 general elections. She managed to stay in office while also reportedly resisting Dragnea's pressure on some justice-related issues. Social Democrats suffered serious losses in the European elections earlier this year, and one day later Dragnea himself was sentenced and sent to prison in a corruption case. Dancila took over the reins of the party and is now running for presidency, albeit with very slim hopes of success.
Most of the other candidates are seen as colorful additions that would only manage to chip away votes from the top contenders, especially from Dancila.
- Theodor Paleologu, 46, runs for the PMP party established by former President Traian Basescu, who is now a MEP. A charismatic intellectual, he carries the burden of his appreciation of Basescu and his cronies in the past - now even more problematic since a court decided last week that Basescu was a collaborator of the Ceausescu-era secret police, the Securitate (a decision that Basescu said he would challenge). Theodor Paleologu, the son of anti-communist intellectual Alexandru Paleologu, has come to prominence as a writer, diplomat and, in the past decade, as a politician.
- Kelemen Hunor is the leader of the Hungarian Democrats (UDMR), a small by influential party of the ethnic Hungarians, which has played a key role in parliamentary majority-making efforts for most governments in recent history.
- Ramona Bruynseels is the candidate of a small party established by businessman-politician Dan Voiculescu, most notably the owner of a group of influential TV channels including news channel Antena 3, which has long been used as a tool of political pressure and influence. Bruynseels has been heavily promoted on these channels, which somehow managed to promote, election-related or not, several of the presidential candidates - Bruynseels, PM Dancila, Mircea Diaconu and Alexandru Cumpanasu and Catalin Ivan. Bruynseels attracted mockery earlier this month when she said that "we, along with Russia, are a part of NATO".
- Alexandru Cumpanasu is a leader of an NGO closely associated with the PSD and with various intelligence and military bodies, which have been the subject of controversies in the past. His candidacy was seen as abusive by many of his critics, as he built it following his surge in public attention in recent months. This summer, he positioned himself as a close relative and spokesperson of the family of a girl who was raped, then murdered despite her calling emergency number 112 for help repeatedly, a case that revealed the incapacity of many state institutions to react properly to the needs of the people.
- Mircea Diaconu, a former actor who served as a MEP in the past European legislation, runs with the support of Pro Romania, the party of former PSD leader Victor Ponta, and their ALDE allies.
- The last contender to submit the neccesary signature to register a candidacy on Sunday, the last possible day, was Catalin Ivan, a former MEP also runs for office on behalf of a new party, also positioning himself as an "alternative to the current political class".
The official start date of the electoral campaign for presidential elections is October 12. The first round of elections is due November 10, with a second round on November 24.