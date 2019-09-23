Español
Girl's murder by Dutch suspect shakes Romania / Suspect reportedly killed himself

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 23 septembrie 2019, 17:50 English | Top News


Masina suspect
Masina suspect
Foto: Captura video
The murder of an 11y old girl who was kidnapped in South Romania last week has shaken Romania for the past several days. The case drew special attention as the suspect murderer, a Dutch national, was able to leave the country over the weekend. On Monday, it was reported that the suspect killed himself.

A girl from th Gura Sutii village in Dambovita county, South Romania disappeared as she left school on Friday. On Sunday, she was found dead in a field close to the village.

The main suspect was a Dutch national who, according to local police, was placed under criminal inquiry for three crimes - murder, kidnapping and sexual assault, as judicial sources said on Monday, quoted by news agency Mediafax.

Romanian Police sources also told the agency that the suspect shut his phone starting Sunday and that he was left to leave the country in the meantime because there was no incriminating proof at the time. He was reported to have left Romania by plane.

But later on Monday Police sources told Mediafax agency that the suspect, Johannes Visscher, killed himself.

Prior to the report, the Embassy of the Netherlands to Bucharest issued a statement on the GUra Sutii case:
  • "With great regret the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has learned about the tragic death of a young girl in Gura Sutii. The Netherlands’ authorities stand ready to assist their Romanian partners. The police and judicial authorities of both countries are in direct contact."


