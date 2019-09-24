Español
Dutch suspect of killing Romanian girl had at least 4 other trips to Romania, criminal activity might have occurred in several counties - prosecutor general

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 24 septembrie 2019, 11:49 English | Top News


Bogdan Licu
Bogdan Licu
Foto: Agerpres
The Dutch citizen suspect of having killed a 11 year old girl in a village in South Romania had been to Romania at least four other times, interim Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu said on Tuesday. He said it was suspected that the man's criminal activity might have taken place in several counties and investigators were trying to identify where he'd been or if he had accomplices.

The official also said that when official proof arrives that the Dutch man has killed himself, as it was reported on Monday, the criminal case against him would be closed, but the investigation on what has happen would continue.

The murder of an 11y old girl who was kidnapped in South Romania last week has shaken Romania for the past several days. The case drew special attention as the suspect murderer, a Dutch national, was able to leave the country over the weekend. On Monday, it was reported that the suspect killed himself.

A girl from th Gura Sutii village in Dambovita county, South Romania disappeared as she left school on Friday. On Sunday, she was found dead in a field close to the village.


