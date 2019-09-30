Español
Romanian nominee for European Commission rejected for good in EP committee

de Editorial Staff     HotNews.ro
Luni, 30 septembrie 2019, 12:52


Rovana Plumb
Rovana Plumb
Foto: Facebook/ Rovana Plumb
The JURI Committee of the European Parliament rejected the nominations of Romania and Hungary for seats in the new European Commission for good on Monday. The Committee first suspended the process of their approval in an unprecedented move last week, when, in the case of Romanian nominee Rovana Plumb, it noted suspicious details in her wealth statement.

Also on Monday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis summoned PM Viorica Dancila to discuss the "serious issue" of the country's nomination for the European Commission.

Prior to the JURI announcement, Rovana Plumb announced she had cleared a debt amounting to RON800,000 to a natural person, a debt mentioned in her wealth statement and which had risen question marks among JURI MEPs about risks of her becoming entangled in a conflict of interest.

She reported that she cleared the debt with two apartments. But one had been declared to belong fully to her husband, while the other belongs to her only partially.

She said she considered the JURI Committee would find the steps she made to be a "proper solution" to the situation.

Rovana Plumb, elected MEP in the latest European elections, is a longstanding member of the Social Democrats (PSD), the political party currently led by PM Viorica Dancila. Dancila had said Plumb's rejection last week did not make her have less trust or appreciation for her colleague.


