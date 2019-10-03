Accusations of plagiarism target Romania's second option for European Commissioner seat
Romania's first nomination for a seat in the new European Commission has been rejected by the European Parliament. The Social Democratic (PSD) Government later picked two candidates - first option Dan Nica, a MEP with a burdened past, and second option Melania-Gabriela Ciot, an official within the Foreign Ministry.
On Thursday, PressOne.ro reads that Ciot did not answer her phone after hearing why she was called by the reporter for a position on the plagiarism issue.
The analysed article has Vasdila Puscas as a main author, seconded by Ciot. Puscas was also the coordinator of the PhD in International Relations and European Studies that Ciot obtained at the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca city in 2012.
With a political career started in 2004, when she joined the Social Democrats, Melania-Gabriela Ciot has lectured in universities in Oradea and Cluj since 1999.
