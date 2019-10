The remains of Queen-Mother Helen, the mother of Romania's late King Michael, were taken to Romania on Friday to be reinterred in Curtea de Arges, by the side of the King, according to the schedule made public by the Royal House. The Queen Mother died in Lausanne on November 29, 1982, when Romania was still under communist dictatorship.She had been buried at the Boix-de-Vaud cemetery in Lausanne.The coffin was taken from the Bucharest Airport to the Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest before it left for Curtea de Arges at noon, to be laid at the royal cathedral there. The ceremonies are mostly private, but the public would have several hours late on Friday and on Saturday morning to pay their respects.